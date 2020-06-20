Section
New case quarantined Thai from Bahrain
Thailand
General

published : 20 Jun 2020 at 12:40

writer: Online Reporters

A total of 206 Thais returning from New Zealand, India and Nepal arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday. Four of them, from New Zealand, had a high fever. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
The government on Saturday reported a new case of coronavirus disease infection (Covid-19), a Thai returning from Bahrain and in state quarantine, raising the total to 3,147 with no new deaths.

The Thai, 28, has been in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri since returning from the Middle Eastern country on June 14. On June 18, she tested positive but showed no symptoms, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Saturday.

The new infection brought the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,147 with 58 deaths since January.

Ten more people have recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 71 in hospital. Thailand ranked 91th among 211 infected countries, said the centre.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi province had the most patients (1,757), followed by the South (744), Central Plains (440), Northeast (111) and North (95).

Thailand has reported no local transmission for 26 days in a row.

