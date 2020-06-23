5 new Covid cases, no deaths Tuesday

A man wearing a face mask stands next to a board showing the progress of developing an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus disease during a news conference at the National Primate Research Center of Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi province on Monday. (Reuters photo)

The government reported five new imported coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday, the 29th consecutive day with no confirmed local transmissions of Covid-19 and taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,156 with 58 deaths since January.

All five new cases were quarantined returnees from the Middle East.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said two new cases returned from Egypt on June 9 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They at first tested negative, but were found to have the disease in their second test on Saturday, 11 days after their return.

One of them is a 31-year-old male student who returned from Cairo. The other is a maid aged 22.

Three other new cases returned from Qatar. They arrived from Doha on June 16 and were also quarantined in Chon Buri. They tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, five days after their return.

One of them is a woman aged 31. Another is a 22-year-old masseur and the other is a crane driver aged 52.

All five new cases were asymptomatic, Dr Panprapa said.

Total cases in Thailand rose to 3,156, 3,023 of whom recovered, including one patient in the past 24 hours. Seventy-five patients remained at hospitals.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 141,794 to 9.19 million with 474,339 deaths, up by 3,636. The United States had the most cases at 2.39 million and the most deaths at 122,610.