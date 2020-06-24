Husband of dead hit-and-run victim seeks probe update

Forensic experts reconstruct a hit-and-run incident near Suwinthawong Soi 28, which claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby on Sunday evening. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The husband of a five-month pregnant woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday Tuesday asked police to speed up their investigation and track down the driver.

A black Volvo sedan rear-ended a motorcycle driven by Thanayut Putpeng, 19, and ran over his pregnant wife, Nadeeyah Dechakamphu, 21, who was riding pillion.

Mr Thanayut told police the trage­dy happened at around 10pm, as he and his wife were heading home after dinner at his in-law's house.

He said he was driving slowly in the left-hand lane to ensure a smooth ride for his pregnant wife, when he noticed a glaring headlight in his rear view mirrors.

Seconds later, the Volvo hit his motorcycle from behind, his wife fell onto the road, and the car sped off -- running over his wife in the process.

Residents and emergency workers rushed Mr Thanayut's wife to Navaminthra 1 Hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead hours later.

Mr Thanayut said he was eager to hear about progress in the investigation, so he went to Min Buri police station for an update.

Pol Col Komkrit Khambut, superintendent of Min Buri police station, said CCTV footage showed that after the hit-and-run, the male suspect drove on for about 8km before abandoning the car and hailing a taxi.

Police impounded the car which had deep scratches on the bonnet and punctured tyres, Pol Col Komkrit said.

Police checked the car's registration details and found the vehicle had been sold by its owner in 2016, but the name on the registration document had not been updated.

The man who purchased the car passed away in April, according to Pol Col Komkrit.

The deceased man's girlfriend had filed a complaint at Yannawa police station claiming a friend of hers had borrowed the car but had refused to return it.