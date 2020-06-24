One new case, no local infections

A teacher prepares a classroom for the new term, with careful arrangements to ensure the safety of pupils amid Covid-19 concerns, at Sri Iam Anusorn School in Bang Na district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Wednesday reported one new case of coronavirus disease, a returnee from the Philippines already in quarantine.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the update and said the country had now been free of local Covid-19 infection for 30 days.

"It shows the importance of Thai people-power, which has kept the country free of the disease for one month," he said.

The new case is a man aged 31 who worked at a restaurant in the Philippines. He returned on June 17 and was quarantined in Bangkok. He tested positive for the disease on Monday, but showed no symptoms.

"Lately, most patients have shown no symptoms," Dr Taweesilp said.

So far 967 Thais have returned from the Philippines; two of them contracted Covid-19.

The total number of cases is now 3,157, of whom 3,026 have recovered, including three discharged in the previous 24 hours. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by as many as 165,878 over the 24 hours to 9.35 million, and the death toll was up by 5,467 to 479,806.

"It is a worldwide crisis, and the disease itself is occuring outside the country. The figures are emphasised because they concern local measures," Dr Taweesilp said.

The United States had the most cases at 2.42 million and the most deaths at 123,473. Thailand ranked 93rd by the total number of cases, he said.