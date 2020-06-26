Popular life coach sparks anger after endorsing Prawit

Sean: Fans bitter about sweet post

Social media influencer Sean Buranahiran is under fire after posting a video clip in which he described Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as "kind of sweet".

His description unleashed a storm of anger from followers who don't want to cosy up to the government.

"I just met Gen Prawit Wongsuwon. He's not like the one we saw in the meme, the one where he sleeps and looks kind of evil," he said in the video posted on Tuesday.

"When I met him in real life, he was kind of sweet," Mr Sean said, although he did not say when he met the deputy prime minister.

The setting of the video is believed to be a tree-planting event in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai on May 21. Gen Prawit was there to inspect efforts to fight forest fires and it is where Mr Sean is believed to have met the deputy premier.

Mr Sean's video has drawn over 21,000 comments, many of them criticising him for his perceived support for Gen Prawit who faces persistent attacks, particularly from government opponents over his luxury watch saga and his powerful role.

One comment asked whether Mr Sean knew enough about Gen Prawit to be uttering praise for the deputy premier.

Mr Sean replied to many of the responses with tongue-in-cheek comments such as "I asked for drama and the good news has spread far".

As the anger was spreading, an online campaign was launched to "unfollow" Mr Sean on social media. His fans on Facebook dropped by hundreds of thousands at one point before bouncing back later. At the same time, Mr Sean's supporters shared the hashtag #SaveSean.

Mr Sean, 28, has Thai parents but was born and raised in the US. He later moved to Thailand and debuted on Facebook in 2016.

Calling himself a YouTuber, influencer and interviewer, he is also regarded by supporters as a life coach as he often gives motivational messages to his fans.

His Facebook page has almost 4 million followers and about 1.5 million follow him on YouTube.

Gen Prawit said on Thursday he could not remember whether he talked to Mr Sean in Chiang Mai last month.