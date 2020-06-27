Wissanu ponders alternatives to decree

It is possible that the Communicable Diseases Act will be amended to accommodate requirements now needed under the emergency decree if the latter is revoked, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam told reporters on Friday.

Mr Wissanu said the government was considering making changes to the act so that the emergency decree would no longer be needed. Some measures in the decree might be added to the Communicable Diseases Act to help with the Covid-19 situation, he said, adding that it was normal for many groups to oppose enforcing such laws and it made the government stop and think.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will meet on Monday to deliberate on the decree extension proposed by an ad-hoc committee on the relaxation of anti-Covid-19 measures.

The deputy premier said the CCSA would consider the opinions of many relevant stakeholders, particularly the Public Health Ministry.

Secretary-General of the Move Forward Party Chaithawat Tulathon held a press conference at parliament yesterday to oppose the extension of the emergency decree until the end of July. He said the party hoped that the government will listen to people's opinions on the matter.

"The Move Forward Party would like to invite people across the country who disagree with the extension of the emergency decree to exercise their rights to political expression.

"The government can use normal laws to control the pandemic. What normal laws cannot do is serve the needs of [Prime Minister] Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to control people," Mr Chaithawat said.

He alleged that the real reason behind the proposed extension is to limit the freedoms of those who are increasingly displeased with the government.

Secretary-General of the National Security Council Gen Somsak Roongsita announced on Thursday that he would propose that the emergency decree be extended for another month in preparation for the fifth phase of lockdown relaxation.