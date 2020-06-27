No new virus case, 51 remain in hospitals

Dream World amusement park in Pathum Thani province checks its readiness on Friday before opening its doors to visitors on Saturday. The government on Saturday reported no new Covid-19 cases in the country. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The government reported zero new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Saturday, leaving the total number of infections in Thailand at 3,162 with 58 deaths since January.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were no new cases among local people and quarantined returnees. Thirteen people have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recovered cases to 3,053 and the death toll remained at 58. Fifty-one people were still being treatment.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi province had the most patients (1,760), followed by the South (744), Central Plains (452), Northeast (111) and North (95).

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 194,758 over the past 24 hours to 9,904,963 with 496,866 deaths, up by 5,083. The United States had the most infected cases at 2,552,956, followed by Brazil (1,280,054) and Russia (620,794). Thailand ranked 95th among 211 affected countries.