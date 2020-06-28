No new Covid cases in Thailand Sunday

A girls sells flowers in downtown Bangkok on Friday. (Reuters photo)

The government on Sunday reported no new cases of novel coronavirus for the second consecutive day, leaving total infections in Thailand at 3,162.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 58.

The country has had no local transmission for 34 days.

Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division, said on Sunday people must strictly protect themselves from possible infection by wearing face masks, frequently washing their hands and observing social distancing.

The centre said more Thais continue to return home and they are required to go through the state quarantine process. Thai citizens will return to the kingdom from Bahrain, South Africa, the Netherlands, Singapore and Australia on Sunday and other groups will arrive from Kuwait, South Korea and the United States on Monday.