Man killed, another wounded in Korat shootings

Police cordon off the spot where a pickup crashed on a roadside in Khong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: One man was killed and another seriously injured in separate incidents in Khong district of this northeastern province on Sunday morning.

A man was detained for questioning, suspected by police of committing the two crimes following a conflict over drugs.

At about 4am police at Khong station were told a man had been shot and wounded at Nong Muang village in tambon Wang Ma Nao. Police rushed to the village with emergency rescue volunteers and a doctor from Khong Hospital.

On the way, they found a pick-up had crashed on a roadside. The driver, who was later identified as Jaturong Sosomboon, 25, was found dead. He had been shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through the belly.

They cordoned off the spot before proceeding to a house in Nong Muang village. There they found a man they identified as Yingyos Phuwongsa had been shot in the knee and the face. He was rushed to Khong Hospital for treatment.

After a subsequent investigation, police believed the two crimes were committed by Tawatchai Saeng-arun, 37.

Mr Jaturong, Mr Yingyos and Mr Tawatchai were on police record for involvement in the drug trade together.

The police went to Mr Tawatchai's house where he was detained for questioning.