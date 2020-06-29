Nephew kills married aunty's monk lover

Plainclothes police with suspect Sanguan Damthong during the crime reenactment at a house in Muang district of Buri Ram on Sunday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: A man has allegedly confessed to killing a man who had only recently left the monkhood, after catching him having sex with his married aunt in the bathroom.

Sanguan Damthong, 46, who was until recently a monk at a temple in Krasang district, was hacked and stabbed to death in the bathroom of a house at Ban Lak Khet in adjacent Muang district on Saturday night.

His body was found on Sunday morning.

Police called to scene said the dead man was not wearing a shirt and his blue jeans were pulled down to the knees.

He had been attacked repeatedly with a large knife, suffering a long, deep cut to his head and more wounds to his shoulders, left arm and torso. The bathroom was splattered with blood.

Pol Lt Col Panuwat Makmoon, Muang deputy chief investigator, said the owners of the house, Mr Liam and Mrs Od (surname not released), were taken in for questioning.

The couple initially denied knowing anything about the murder. After several hours of grilling they said Sanguan was killed by their nephew, Sithisak Suraram, 44, who lived next door.

Mr Sithisak was subsequently detained. He allegedly confessed to killing Sanguan, telling police the former monk had been having an affair with his aunt. About 7pm on Saturday, Sanguan and Mrs Od went into the bathroom and made love. He grabbed a knife, broke into the bathroom and slashed and stabbed Sanguan to death.

Police on Sunday took Mr Sithisak to the house for a re-enactment of the crime. He was charged with premeditated murder.



