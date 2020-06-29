Govt logs 7 new Covid cases, extends emergency

People arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport following a repatriation flight from the United Kingdom on June 14. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government reported seven new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,169 with 58 deaths since January.

All the new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine after recently returning from India and the US. There have been no local transmissions in the kingdom for 35 days.

The Centre for Covid-a9 Situation Administration also extended the emergency decree for another month to the end of July after it is due to expire on Tuesday.

The centre said the extension was necessary because the country will open up more businesses and permit more travel, and all schools will be reopened on Wednesday.

The decision was reached in the full member meeting of the centre chaired by Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

