Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt logs 7 new Covid cases, extends emergency
Thailand
General

Govt logs 7 new Covid cases, extends emergency

published : 29 Jun 2020 at 12:14

updated: 29 Jun 2020 at 12:43

writer: Agencies and online reporters

People arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport following a repatriation flight from the United Kingdom on June 14. (Bangkok Post file photo)
People arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport following a repatriation flight from the United Kingdom on June 14. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government reported seven new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,169 with 58 deaths since January.

All the new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine after recently returning from India and the US. There have been no local transmissions in the kingdom for 35 days.

The Centre for Covid-a9 Situation Administration also extended the emergency decree for another month to the end of July after it is due to expire on Tuesday.

The centre said the extension was necessary because the country will open up more businesses and permit more travel, and all schools will be reopened on Wednesday.

The decision was reached in the full member meeting of the centre chaired by Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+7 Covid imports

Government reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all Thai returnees from abroad, no new deaths; total infections in Thailand now 3,169, death toll still 58.

12:14
World

Russia's opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution

MOSCOW: Russia's opposition is denouncing this week's vote on President Vladimir Putin's constitutional reforms as a joke, pointing out that copies of the amended basic law are already on sale in Moscow bookshops.

11:45
Thailand

Thanathorn's 'Progressive Movement' to contest local elections

PHUKET: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, former leader of the disbanded Future Forward party, hit the campaign trail in this southern island province on Sunday, announcing his plan to field candidates nationwide in coming local elections under the banner of the "Progressive Movement".

11:09