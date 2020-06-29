250kg 'ice' seized, 3 arrested in South

PATTANI: A combined goverment force has arrested three suspects following the seizure of 250 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine in a drug suppression operation, Narcotic Suppression Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Chinapat Sarasin said at a press conference at the forward headquarters of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 in Yarang district on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Chinapat said the first suspect, Koseng Cheha, was arrested on June 26 at a security checkpoint at Ban Khuanmit in Chana district, Songkhla province, where the 10-wheel lorry he was driving was stopped for a search. Twelve fertiliser sacks containing 250kg of crystal methemphetamine were found in the back of the vehicle.

Mr Koseng said he was hired by Mading Rupe to deliver the drugs to the South from Lat Lum Kaew district of Pathum Thani province.

With information from Mr Koseng, the authorities on June 27 arrested Mr Mading in Thepha district of Songkhla and another suspect, Yuso Kama, in Muang district of Narathiwat.

A large number of assets believed linked to the drug trade including a 10-wheeler, three pick-up trucks, three cars, five motorcycles, land title deeds, two gold necklaces and a firearm, worth about 50 million baht altogether, were seized from the three suspects for an examination.