Stranded Filipinos fly home from Phuket

Airport staff farewell the 183 Philippine tourists as they board a charter flight from Phuket to Manila on Monday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A total of 183 Philippine tourists stranded by the Covid-19 lockdown flew home on a special flight from this southern island province on Monday.

Philippines Air Asia Flight Z28271 departed Phuket international airport at 12.45pm.

The special flight was arranged by the Philippine consulate through the Foreign Ministry.

The tourists were seen off at the airport's departure lounge by airport staff and immigration officials holding paper signs forming the message, "#UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN".