Five injured in tour bus accident

Rescuers assist passengers at the scene where the tour bus crashed into the median ditch on Phetkasem highway in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district on Monday night. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Five passengers received minor injuries when their tour bus ran off Phetkasem highway and crashed into the median ditch in Bang Saphan district late on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred about 11.10pm near the Bang Saphan intersection at kilometre marker 383 in tambon Rom Thong.

Preecha Chansingkhon, 68, the bus driver, told police the bus left Bangkok early on Monday night with 27 passengers and two crew on board, heading South for Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Nearing the Bang Saphan intersection, a bicycle cut in front of the bus, crossing to the other side of the road. He swerved to the side to avoid hitting the bicycle, and the bus crashed into the centre ditch and toppled onto its side, Mr Preecha said.

Three men and two women passengers were slightly injured. They were admitted to Bang Saphan Hospital.

Two power poles were brought down by the bus. Damage was estimated at 200,000 baht.