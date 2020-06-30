Poker gamblers arrested in Pattaya

Nine card players caught gambling at poker in a house in Pattaya by police on Monday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Nine Chinese men were arrested for gathering in a crowd and gambling in Pattaya on Monday night.

Transnational crime police led by Pol Col Chitdecha Songhong raided a house in the Jomtien Palace Housing Estate in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, and found the men sitting at tables, playing poker.

They seized gambling chips and two sets of cards as evidence, and arrested the nine players. They were initially charged with gambling and with gathering in a crowd in violation of the emergency decree.

The gamblers were identified as Wang Dong Xu, 30, Chen Jun, 33, Feng Xu, 36, Xia Tian, 30, Lu Xiao, 34, Zhen Yun Lei, 32, Lin Feng, 42, Gan Xiaobini, 31, and Lu Wei, 31.

One of them, Lu Xiao, was additionally charged with overstaying his visa.