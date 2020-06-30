Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists

Bumrungrad hospital is recognised as a leading medical tourism destination. (Photo supplied)

New in-hospital quarantine facilities are being prepared to allow uninterrupted treatment for medical tourists, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, said on Tuesday that a medical hub committee chaired by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn resolved to prepare such facilities for Thais overseas and foreigners wanting medical treatment in Thailand.

Patients will have to make appointments for treatment. They must test negative for coronavirus disease in the 72 hours before their arrival, Dr Tares said.

During their stay in the country they will be tested three times for the disease - before, during and after treatment - to make sure they do not bring Covid-19 to Thailand. The treatment-plus-quarantine period was set at 14 days, Dr Tares said.

Thai patients coming from abroad for medical treatment will be taken to hospital quarantine facilities where they can claim their health welfare rights, and then pay the balance.

Foreign patients and their companions will go to alternative hospital quarantine facilities, where they will have to pay the total cost, Dr Tares said.

Representatives of the government and the private sector attended the meeting to discuss generating national income from medical tourism, he said.