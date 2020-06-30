Section
Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31
Thailand
General

published : 30 Jun 2020 at 16:53

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Members of the Democracy Restoration Group rally against the emergency decree outside Government House on June 18, 2020. The cabinet on Tuesday formally approved the extension of the emergency decree nationwide for another month, until July 31. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)
The cabinet on Tuesday formally approved the extension of the emergency decree nationwide for another month, until July 31, as proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said.

Ms Narumon said the CCSA proposed the extension because the coronavirus pandemic was still at serious levels in many parts of the world.

With the fifth phase of the relaxing of restrictions beginning on Wednesday, powers under the executive decree for administration in emergency situations were still needed to control travel in and out of the country and support the tracking and quarantine of people suspected of being infected with the virus, she said.

It was also needed to regulate business and other activities in order to reduce the risk of a second wave of the pandemic.

Ms Narumon said the decree would be enforced along with the loosening of restrictions, without affecting  people's way of life, amid efforts to keep the country's economy moving.

