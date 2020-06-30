Section
July 27 set as lieu day for Songkran
Thailand
General

July 27 set as lieu day for Songkran

published : 30 Jun 2020 at 16:50

The cabinet has approved July 27 as a substitute holiday for Songkran it postponed earlier, creating another four-day holiday next month.

Since July 28, which falls on Tuesday, is already a holiday observing His Majesty the King’s birthday, the announcement adds another day to the period, creating a long weekend from July 25-28.

Earlier, the cabinet put on hold three Songkran holidays this year at the height of the coronavirus outbreak to prevent people from travelling and spreading the disease. It has yet to assign the remaining two Songkran holidays it put on hold earlier.

State enterprises, the Bank of Thailand and the Labour Ministry will consider setting the holidays as they see fit after the government made the announcement.

The other long weekend for the month is July 4-7 — Asarnha Bucha for Sunday, Buddhist Lent on Monday and lieu day for Asarnha Buch on Tuesday.  

However, the two four-day weekends in July are official holidays for public offices only. Banks, stock markets and financial institutions normally use the calendar announced by the Bank of Thailand. For the private sector, the holidays may vary. For example, most companies have designated July 4-6 for the first long holiday of the month.

