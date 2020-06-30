Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Online, food delivery services to be regulated
Thailand
General

Online, food delivery services to be regulated

published : 30 Jun 2020 at 19:53

writer: Reuters

Food delivery riders park near a mall in Bangkok to pick up orders on May 10. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)
Food delivery riders park near a mall in Bangkok to pick up orders on May 10. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to regulate food and online delivery services after customer complaints during the country's coronavirus lockdown, a senior government official said.

Food deliveries surged during the lockdown and in April . The Trade Competition Commission warned that if food delivery platforms increased prices unfairly they could be fined.

"The Covid-19 outbreak has changed consumer behavior and more consumers are using these online services and there were complaints so control [of] prices is necessary," deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek told reporters.

"There were complaints from consumers of online services about the price of food delivery," she said.

In April, the Office of Trade and Competition Commission secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak said there had been complaints that food delivery platforms had increased their service fees for restaurants from 20% to rates of up to 40%. He did not name any companies.

The price control comes into force on July 4 and will be reviewed again in one year. The control list aims to prevent operators from setting unfair prices and other conditions.

Ms Ratchada said, for example, that services like those provided by Grab and Kerry would be included on the price control list.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Case closed

Supreme Court has upheld Appeals Court’s acquittal of human rights defender Andy Hall on criminal defamation and computer crimes charges brought against him by the pineapple company Natural Fruit Co Ltd in 2013.

20:49
Thailand

Online, food delivery services to be regulated

The cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to regulate food and online delivery services after customer complaints during the country's coronavirus lockdown, a senior government official said.

19:53
Thailand

Daily-wage health workers seek more benefits

A group representing hospital daily-wage workers nationwide is calling for better fringe benefits, saying they also deserve a work benefit upgrade being offered salaried staff as a reward for their good work in containing the coronavirus.

19:36