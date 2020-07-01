Phuket casinos raided, 87 arrested

Some of the gamblers arrested at a casino operating in Muang district of Phuket are loaded on a pickup before being taken to a police station on Tuesday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Two casinos were raided and 87 gamblers arrested by teams of administrative officials and territorial defence volunteers on Tuesday.

Ronnarong Thipsiri, director of the provincial operations centre, said the raids followed complaints filed with the provincial Damrongtham Centre of gambling dens operating around the clock in the middle of the island, irrespective of the emergency decree banning crowds gathering, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The first casino, raided about 3.30pm, was operating in a building on Poonphon road in tambon Talat Nua of Muang district. The premises provided parking space for motorcycles and up to 30 cars, and was fenced on four sides with metal sheets.

Officials arrested 45 gamblers - 30 men and 15 women - and seized 62,420 baht placed as wagers, and a one-baht weight gold necklace.

About the same time, a second team raided another casino near Khao Lan intersection in tambon Sisunthon of Thalang district. It was also fenced with metal sheets, with an ample parking space for cars and motorcycles. A total of 42 people - 22 men and 20 women - were rounded up and 64,260 baht in bets seized.

All were charged with illegal betting and violating the emergency decree.