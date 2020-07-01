Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
More returnees from Kuwait found infected with coronavirus
Thailand
General

More returnees from Kuwait found infected with coronavirus

published : 1 Jul 2020 at 12:16

writer: Online Reporters

Students return to their classroom at Pracha Niwet School in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when the government announced two new Covid-19 cases among quarantined returnees - both workers returning from Kuwait. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Students return to their classroom at Pracha Niwet School in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when the government announced two new Covid-19 cases among quarantined returnees - both workers returning from Kuwait. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease infection, workers returning from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,173.

Taweelsilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two men, aged 47 and 48, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. They were both coughing and had a fever, and tested positive for the disease the same day.

"Kuwait is the country from which returnees show the highest infection rate, at 12.29%. So far, 293 Thais have returned from there, and 36 of them were infected," he said.

Of the 3,173 accumulated cases, 3,059 had recovered, including three who were discharged over the past 24 hours. Fifty-six patients remained at hospitals, he said. The death toll was unchanged at 58.

More business and other activities resumed on Wednesday as the government further relaxed restrictions that have help  keep the  community infection rate down.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 176,719 over the previous 24 hours to 10.58 million, and the death toll increased by 5,835 to 513,913.

The United States had the most cases at 2.73 million, up by 46,042, and the most deaths at 130,122. Thailand ranked 96th by the number of accumulated Covid-19 cases, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (20)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gutted

Pattaya's ornate Sukhawadee House goes up in flames just as it was about to reopen to toursts after being closed for four months by the lockdown.

13:14
Thailand

Update

Two new cases of coronavirus disease reported, both workers returning from Kuwait, as lockdown restrictions that have helped contain the spread of the disease are further relaxed.

12:16
World

Chasing the virus: How India's largest slum beat back a pandemic

MUMBAI: When coronavirus claimed its first victim in India's largest slum in April, many feared the disease would turn its narrow, congested streets into a graveyard, with social distancing or contact tracing all but impossible.

11:45