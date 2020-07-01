More returnees from Kuwait found infected with coronavirus

Students return to their classroom at Pracha Niwet School in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when the government announced two new Covid-19 cases among quarantined returnees - both workers returning from Kuwait. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease infection, workers returning from Kuwait, raising the total to 3,173.

Taweelsilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two men, aged 47 and 48, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday. They were both coughing and had a fever, and tested positive for the disease the same day.

"Kuwait is the country from which returnees show the highest infection rate, at 12.29%. So far, 293 Thais have returned from there, and 36 of them were infected," he said.

Of the 3,173 accumulated cases, 3,059 had recovered, including three who were discharged over the past 24 hours. Fifty-six patients remained at hospitals, he said. The death toll was unchanged at 58.

More business and other activities resumed on Wednesday as the government further relaxed restrictions that have help keep the community infection rate down.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 176,719 over the previous 24 hours to 10.58 million, and the death toll increased by 5,835 to 513,913.

The United States had the most cases at 2.73 million, up by 46,042, and the most deaths at 130,122. Thailand ranked 96th by the number of accumulated Covid-19 cases, he said.