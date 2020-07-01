Blue Line fare increases deferred
published : 1 Jul 2020 at 18:04
writer: Post Reporters
The operator of the MRT Blue Line has deferred a planned fare hike until next year.
Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) managing director Sombat Kitjalaksana said on Wednesday the listed company will keep the present fares unchanged until the end of this year, to help commuters battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fares range from 16 to 42 baht. The BEM is entitled to increase ticket prices by one baht from Thursday under the contract signed with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand.
Instead, the new fares will start from Jan 1 next year, the company announcement said.
- Keywords
- fares
- ticket prices
- MRT
- Blue Line