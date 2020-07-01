Blue Line fare increases deferred

Passengers on the MRT Blue Line will not have to pay planned fare hikes until the start of next year. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The operator of the MRT Blue Line has deferred a planned fare hike until next year.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) managing director Sombat Kitjalaksana said on Wednesday the listed company will keep the present fares unchanged until the end of this year, to help commuters battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fares range from 16 to 42 baht. The BEM is entitled to increase ticket prices by one baht from Thursday under the contract signed with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand.

Instead, the new fares will start from Jan 1 next year, the company announcement said.