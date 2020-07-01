Obey the law or face closure, police tell nightlife venues

Staff run a final check inside the Sherbet pub in the Ekamai area before it reopens on Wednesday under the latest phase of the lockdown easing. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Police on Wednesday warned night-entertainment operators and soapy massage parlours to comply with measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic or their businesses would be closed again.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant national police chief, said national police chief Pol Gen Chaktip Chaijinda had instructed officers to make sure that entertainment venue operators complied with disease control regulations and that both the service providers and their customers understood and cooperated with the new norm.

He made the statement after senior Metropolitan Police Bureau officers, representatives of the Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and more than 200 entertainment venue operators attended a meeting in which they were briefed on regulatory compliance in the fifth phase of the lockdown relaxation.

Entertainment venues which fail to adopt the health safety regulations will be given a warning by police and if they refuse to comply, they will be ordered to suspend operation, according to Pol Lt Gen Piya.

Dararat Matkham, a restaurant and karaoke operator in Buddha Monthon Sai 1 area of Bangkok, said she was relieved that nightlife venues were being allowed to reopen.

She said she had already put in place public health safety practices - she had provided sanitiser gel for customers and microphones used for karaoke singing would be cleaned regularly, although customers would be advised to bring their own microphones.

Her shop would place tables in accordance with social distancing rules.

Somwang Chuenhathai, a soapy massage operator on New Phetchaburi Road, said his business had made it compulsory for masseuses to wear face shields or masks while working and the interior of his premises would also be thoroughly cleaned before and during opening hours.

Pol Lt Gen Piya stressed that no sex services would be allowed at massage parlours and the law would be strictly enforced.

The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the fifth phase of the easing of restrictions on the remaining businesses and premises as proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. They include pubs and bars, karaoke bars and bath-sauna-massage parlours.