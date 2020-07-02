Section
Police warn bar owners to obey law
Thailand
General

Police warn bar owners to obey law

published : 2 Jul 2020 at 10:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The Metropolitan Police Bureau on Wednesday told night-entertainment operators and soapy massage parlours to comply with measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic or their businesses would be closed again.

Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, assistant national police chief, said his boss Pol Gen Chaktip Chaijinda had instructed officers to make sure entertainment venue operators complied with disease control regulations and that both the service providers and their customers understood the new norm.

He was speaking after senior city police, the Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and more than 200 entertainment venue operators attended a meeting in which they were briefed on regulatory compliance in the fifth phase of the lockdown relaxation.

Entertainment venues which fail to adopt the health safety regulations will be warned by police and if they refuse to comply, ordered to suspend their operations, according to Pol Lt Gen Piya.

Dararat Matkham, a restaurant and karaoke operator in the Buddha Monthon Sai 1 area of Bangkok, said she was relieved nightlife venues were being allowed to reopen.

She had already put in place public health safety practices -- she had provided sanitiser gel for customers and singer's microphones would be cleaned regularly, although customers would be advised to bring their own microphones.

Her premises would place tables in accordance with social distancing rules.

Somwang Chuenhathai, a soapy massage operator on New Phetchaburi Road, said his business had made it compulsory for masseuses to wear face shields or masks while working and his premises would also be cleaned before and during opening hours.

Pol Lt Gen Piya stressed no sex services would be allowed at massage parlours and the law would be strictly enforced.

The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the fifth phase of the easing of restrictions on remaining businesses and premises as proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). They include pubs, bars, karaoke bars and bath-sauna-massage parlours.

