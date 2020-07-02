6 new Covid quarantine cases Thursday

Students from the Wichuthit school in Bangkok eat their lunch after the government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, as schools nationwide reopened, on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

The government on Thursday reported six new coronavirus cases detected in quarantine, taking the country to 38 days without a local transmission, while global Covid-19 cases rose at a record pace.

All six new cases were Thai nationals who recently returned from Indonesia, South Africa and Sudan.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said four of the new cases were men who returned from Indonesia on June 24 -- a student aged 21 and three workers aged 37, 43 and 62.

They were quarantined in Chon Buri province and tested positive for Covid-19 on June 29 while being asymptomatic. They were among 172 passengers on the same flight to Thailand.

Another new case was a male student aged 20 who returned from South Africa on June 28, and had coughed for about a week. He tested negative on June 28 but positive on June 30. He was among 106 passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on the same flight.

The other case was a 21-year-old male worker who returned from Sudan on June 24. He was quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on June 29 while being asymptomatic.

The six new cases took the total in Thailand to 3,179, 3,059 of whom have recovered. Sixty-two patients remained at hospitals, while the death toll remained at 58.

Dr Panprapa said global Covid-19 cases rose at a record pace over the past 24 hours, up by 200,145 to 10.8 million, while the death toll increased by 5,055 to 518,968.

The United States had the most cases at 2.78 million, up by 52,100, and the most deaths at 130,798, up by 676.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en