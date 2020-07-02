Developer suspected of Phetchabun forest encroachment

Officials of the Department of Special Investigation inpsect the Bliss Khao Kho project in Khao Kho district of Phetchabun on Thursday. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongwarakom)

PHETCHABUN: The Department of Special Investigation suspects a property developer of encroaching on about 400 rai of Thung Salaeng Luang forest in this upper central plains province.

DSI director-general Korrawat Panprapakorn said on Thursday the suspected encroachment took place in the Bliss Khao Kho land development project by Sahakarn Holding Co in Moo 11 village of tambon Camp Son in Khao Kho district.

He said that land right documents had been illegally issued on about 400 rai of the forest. The DSI would ask the Royal Forest Department to estimate the damage.

The project covered about 1,500 rai and about 10% were sold. The price was set at 8 million baht per rai.