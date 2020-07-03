PPRP rift in the past, says Somsak

Palang Pracharath Party leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has signalled the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is ready to move forward and leave the internal rift among members behind, noting the fracture will not create a pretext for a cabinet reshuffle soon, despite apparent disagreements among PPRP MPs.

Mr Somsak, who is also a leading figure in the Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the PPRP, on Thursday said the rift has been resolved and the party elected Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon as its leader.

"Everything is calm and in order," he said. "The party remains united."

Mr Somsak also allayed fears the conflict would set a precondition for a cabinet reshuffle in the near future.

The party was reportedly forming its new economic panel to replace Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, who had disagreed with some decisions made by the ruling party.

The government's economic team is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

In the recent election of PPRP executives, Mr Uttama failed to return as party leader. Mr Sontirat also lost his party secretary-general position in what critics described as an internal revolt that threatened to destabilise the ruling party and the government.

This week some PPRP MPs turned up the heat by calling on Mr Somkid to step down as chief of the government's economic team to allow other experts to steer the country's financial sector.

Mr Somsak said there's been no indication from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of an impending cabinet shake-up.

"Let's leave the premier to decide on the matter," he said. "But I can tell you the reshuffle won't happen any time soon."

Mr Somsak said he was in no position to talk to Mr Somkid to patch things up since the deputy prime minister is no longer a PPRP member.