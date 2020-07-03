Long-distance bus crashes as tired driver falls asleep

The overturned Charn Tour bus blocks the main highway in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima early on Friday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An air-conditioned bus bound for Bangkok from Khon Kaen crashed onto its side on the main highway early on Friday morning, and the driver admitted he was tired and just fell asleep.

Sung Noen police said the Charn Tour bus overturned on the Mittaphap Highway about 2.30am. Several passengers received minor injuries, but the exact number was not reported.

The bus had 20 passengers when it left the Khon Kaen terminal.

Duty officer Pol Lt Kitisak Khomsa-ard said the driver, whose name was not given, admitted he was tired and that he fell asleep at the wheel.

It was the second accident involving an interprovincial bus this week.

On Monday, a bus to Nakhon Si Thammarat from Bangkok crashed into the median ditch of the main southern highway in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan. The accident occured about 11pm. The driver claimed he swerved to avoid a cyclist who cut across the road in front of him. Five passengers received minor injuries.