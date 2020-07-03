Bahrain returnee covid-infected

Worshippers light candles for khao phansa, or Buddhist Lent, at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram in Bangkok on Friday, when the government announced one more case of Covid-19 infection. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)Worshippers

The government on Friday reported one new case of Covid-19 infection, a quarantined returnee from Bahrain, raising the total to 3,180.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the returnee was a woman aged 24 who arrived on Sunday and was quarantined in Chon Buri province.

She had a sore throat and diarrhoea and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Wednesday.

Dr Taweesilp said that 827 Thais had returned from Bahrain since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Three of them had caught the disease.

He advised people overseas who want to return home to Thailand do so right away, "because there are enough hospital beds and quarantine facilities available for the time being".

Of the total of 3,180 confirmed cases 3,066 had recovered, including seven discharged over the past 24 hours. Of the total cases, 243 were returnees detected during the quarantine process.

Fifty-six patients remained at hospitals. There had been no new local infections for 39 days. The death toll had stopped at 58.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 179,437 over the previous 24 hours to 10.97 million and the death toll increased by 5,150 to 523,171. The United States had the most cases at 2.84 million and the most deaths at 131,485.

Dr Taweesilp said the CCSA will from next week give its briefings on Mondays and Thursdays, instead of daily, because of the improved Covid-19 situation here.