Local tours planned for medical tourists

A security guard checks the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Friday. The first foreign visitors since the coronavoirus lockdown started will be arriving this month - selected groups, for specific purposes. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government is planning for local tours for medical and wellness tourists from overseas from next month, and the start of tourism "travel bubbles" in September, a senior spokesman said on Friday .

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said medical and wellness tourists would be welcomed from this month on.

If they were properly handled during their 14-day quarantine-treatment at hospitals, they could then go anywhere in the country.

"After the 14-day period, tours can be arranged for them to visit anywhere in Thailand," he said.

This would coincide with the first arrivals of visitors booked to stay full-time at villas, resorts and the like that provide full services, and not go outside them, he said.

The government was arranging for public and private hospitals to cater for medical and wellness visitors. Sixty-two private hospitals had applied to participate, he said.

About 1,700 foreigners from 17 countries had already registered for admission to Thailand for medical and wellness services. They would have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, Dr Taweesilp said.

The government also planned to welcome specific groups of tourists through travel bubble arrangements with countries that have controlled the coronavirus disease.

Health resources would be readied to cope with situations such as visitors bringing in Covid-19, Dr Taweesilp said.