Majority for cabinet reshuffle: Nida Poll

A majority of people think it is now time for a cabinet reshuffle, with some say the reshuffle should involve the entire cabinet while others say only some ministers should be replaced, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll - via telephone interviews - was conducted on 1,251 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country from June 29-30 to compile their opinions on the matter.

A majority of the respondents - 82.98% - said it is now time for the cabinet be reshuffled. Of them, 43.09% said the shakeup should involve the entire cabinet; 16.95% said the change should be made on some ministerial posts only; and, 0.07%, had no comments or were not interested.

The respondents were then asked about the three ministers who reports said might be left out of the cabinet should there be a reshuffle - Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suvit Maesincee.

The three ministers were recently removed as members of the executive committee of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), reportedly to make way for a cabinet shakeup.

As for Mr Uttama, 44.76% of the respondents said he should be left out, reasoning that he had been lethargic in his handling of the Finance Ministry and his work results had not been outstanding; 38.61% said he should not be replaced as his performance had been satisfactory; 14.95% were uncertain, saying the matter was for the prime minister to decide; and, 1.68% had no answers or were not interested.

As for Mr Sontirat, 41.17% said he should be replaced because he had not produced any visible work results; 36.05% said he should not be left out, saying his work had been satisfactory; 19.26% were uncertain, saying the matter was for the prime minister to decide; and, 3.52% had no answers or were not interested.

Regarding Mr Suvit, 37.73% thought he should not be removed and should be given a chance to prove himself; 36.45% said she should be replaced because he had made no outstanding work; 20.78% were uncertain, saying that the matter was for the prime minister to decide; and, 5.04% had no comments or were not interested.

Asked whether Narumon Pinyosinwat, the government's spokeswoman, should be head of the PPRP's economic team, 44.44% said "no", reasoning that she was still inexperienced; 32.45% said "yes", saying that her capability to take that party position was beyond doubt; 17.11% were uncertain; and, 6.00% had no answers or were not interested.