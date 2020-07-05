Concern about Covid-19 persists: Poll

A majority of people are still worried about the spread of Covid-19, although there have been no new infections in the country for over 30 consecutive days, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,109 people throughout the country on July 1-4 to compile their opinions on the Covid-19 situation now that the government has loosened restrictions, allowing people to travel to their home provinces during the July 4-7 long holiday.

Asked whether they are still worried about the coronavirus spread now that the country had recorded no domestic infections for over 30 days, 52.93% said they still worried about it but to a lesser degree; 29.94% said they worried about it as much as before; 12.44% no longer worried about it; and 4.69% said they worried more about it.

The highest number of respondents, 39.40%, expected the Covid-19 situation in Thailand to return to normal by the end of 2020; 27.95% in mid-2021; 23.90% by the end of 2021; and 8.75% said it was hard to guess, adding the situation might improve if a vaccine becomes available.

Asked what they want the government to do after the situation has improved, 77.55% said it should remain strictly vigilant against the virus; 71.78% want it to introduce more remedial measures; 69.43% want the government to concentrate on creating jobs; 65.64% want it to help people who have been laid off; and 57.26% want it to promote domestic tourism.



