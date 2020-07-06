Section
New type of newt found in pollution-free forest
Thailand
General

published : 6 Jul 2020 at 05:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A type of rare salamander, or new type of newt found at Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province. Courtesy of Department of Biology, Chulalongkorn University. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatra­kool)
A Chulalongkorn University biology research team has discovered a new type of newt at Doi Phu Kha National Park in Nan province.

The newt has been named Doi Phu Kha Newt, or in local language Kratang Nam Doi Phu Kha, says Porrawee Promchote, a lecturer on biology at the university's faculty of science.

"The discovery of the newt means the ecology of Doi Phu Kha is pollution-free because newts will only survive in a clean environment," Mr Porrawee said.

The research project with collaboration with Kyoto University, Payao University and a funding agency from France, has spent two decades studying newts -- a type of salamander.

The rare species disappeared for decades as the environment at the mountain become more polluted. However previous research in the country indicates newts continue to live at the national park, which prompted the research team to launch an exploration which led to the discovery.

About 50 Doi Phu Kha newts were found living near the water resource on the mountain -- 1,796 metres above the mean sea level.

