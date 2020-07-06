Injured Russian woman detained over daughter's death

A rescue volunteer looks inside the apartment building room where Anna Efimova stayed in Pattaya. She fell from the building on Sunday morning. Her daughter was found dead in the bathroom. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A Russian woman injured in a fall from the third floor of an apartment in Pattaya has been detained for questioning over the death of her 19-month-old daughter, police said.

About 2am on Sunday, Anna Efimova, 33, fell from the third floor of a five-storey apartment building on Sukhumvit road in North Pattaya, police said.

She survived and was admitted to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Staff at the apartment building told police the woman checked in about 7pm on Saturday and paid in advance for a three-day stay. She was accompanied by her young daughter, aged one year and seven months.

After the woman was admitted to hospital, staff later wondered what became of the child, and informed police.

About 3.30pm on Sunday, Pol Col Pattanachai Pamornpiboon, the Bang Lamuang police chief, and Pol Lt Col Somboon Uasamanmaitree, of the tourist police, led a team that entered the woman's apartment room.

The room was splattered with blood and in disorder. The body of a young child was found in the bathroom, covered with a brown towel and lying face down under the handbasin.

There were three deep cuts on her forehead, police said.

Ms Efimova was formally taken into custody at the hospital where she is being treated, for later questioning over the death of her daughter. The child was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute at the Police General Hospital for post-mortem examination.