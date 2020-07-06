Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Woman vendor killed in Korat accident
Thailand
General

Woman vendor killed in Korat accident

published : 6 Jul 2020 at 11:33

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Police at the scene where a car hit a motorcycle and sidecar in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)
Police at the scene where a car hit a motorcycle and sidecar in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A food vendor was killed when her motorcycle and sidecar loaded with supplies she had bought at a market was hit from behind by a car in Chok Chai district on Monday morning.

Pol Capt Pasit Jitpraser, a Chok Chai police investigator, said the accident occurred about 5.45am between kilometre markers 25-26 on the Nakhon Ratchasima-bound side of the Chok Chai-Nakhon Ratchasima road, near an entry to the Ramkhamhaeng University campus.

Witnessed told police that Kannika Ramjabok's motorcycle-combo was knocked over by a Mitsubishi Cedia. Ms Kannika was thrown to the ground, suffered a fractured skull and died at the scene.

The 63-year-old victim was a food vendor returning home to Nong Sano village after buying supplies at a market in Chok Chai district. 

The car driver, Nopporn Trakanpanya, 34, from Buri Ram's Muang district, was detained by police for questioning.

The woman's body was taken to Chok Chai Hospital mortuary.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

5 more Covid cases

Government reports five new imported coronavirus cases, taking total in Thailand to 3,195; deaths still at 58.

12:24
Thailand

Stranded Thais return from Philippines, one with fever

A total of 274 Thais stranded in the Philippines by Covid-19 returned home by a special flight on Sunday night.

12:19
World

Iran says damage at nuclear site 'significant'

TEHRAN: An accident at a nuclear complex in Iran caused significant damage and could slow the production of centrifuges used to enrich uranium, the country's atomic energy spokesman said.

11:45