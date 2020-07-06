Woman vendor killed in Korat accident

Police at the scene where a car hit a motorcycle and sidecar in Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A food vendor was killed when her motorcycle and sidecar loaded with supplies she had bought at a market was hit from behind by a car in Chok Chai district on Monday morning.

Pol Capt Pasit Jitpraser, a Chok Chai police investigator, said the accident occurred about 5.45am between kilometre markers 25-26 on the Nakhon Ratchasima-bound side of the Chok Chai-Nakhon Ratchasima road, near an entry to the Ramkhamhaeng University campus.

Witnessed told police that Kannika Ramjabok's motorcycle-combo was knocked over by a Mitsubishi Cedia. Ms Kannika was thrown to the ground, suffered a fractured skull and died at the scene.

The 63-year-old victim was a food vendor returning home to Nong Sano village after buying supplies at a market in Chok Chai district.

The car driver, Nopporn Trakanpanya, 34, from Buri Ram's Muang district, was detained by police for questioning.

The woman's body was taken to Chok Chai Hospital mortuary.