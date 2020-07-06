Manhunt launched for Khon Kaen hospital intruder

A screenshot from security camera footage at Phu Pha Man Hospital in Khon Kaen province shows a man who allegedly tried to rape a nurse on duty on Sunday. (Photo supplied by Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Police have launched a manhunt for a man who entered a hospital and allegedly tried to rape a nurse on duty in Phu Pha Man district on Sunday morning.

The nurse, who was not identified, posted on Facebook about the attack, along with the security camera footage of the incident allegedly from the Phu Pha Man Hospital.

Her post has gone viral in social media and various web pages in Khon Kaen. Some TV networks also reported it.

The nurse wrote the incident happened at about 4am on Sunday while she was on a night shift with another nurse and an assistant.

While she was falling asleep in a nurse room, she heard someone enter the room. When the man made an advance on her, she screamed. The man continued to get hold of her and dragged her out of the room to the walkway. There, he pulled down her pants and tried to rape her, she alleged.

A relative of a patient who heard her scream came out and pulled the man from her. He ran out of the building and fled into the dark, she added.

The footage of security cameras showed a man walked through the door of the building. He was about 175-180 centimetres tall and wore only a pair of boxer shorts. He used his shirt to cover up his head. Without shoes on, the man walked to the nurse room.

Pol Maj Gen Puthipong Musikul, the Khon Kaen police chief, said he had ordered the Phu Pha Man police to launch a manhunt to arrest the man as soon as possible.