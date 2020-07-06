US delegation 'will have to wear masks'

US army chief of staff Gen James McConville (centre right) visits the Thai army's combat team which joins Exercise Lightning Forge at the Schofield Barracks army Base in Hawaii before his trip to Singapore, Thailand and Japan later this week. (Photo supplied by Wassana Nanuam)

A delegation led by the United States' army chief of staff won't be quarantined at state facilities, but they will be required to wear face masks during their talks with the prime minister, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA spokesman, Taweesilp Visanuyothing said on the two-day visit, US army chief of staff Gen James McConville will be accompanied by liaison officers, along with health and security officials.

Gen McConville's escort will be limited to 10 personnel, and everyone will have to test negative for Covid-19 prior to boarding their flight and upon arriving in Thailand, Dr Taweesilp said, adding the chief of staff will also be required to allow hosting agencies designate his escorting officers.

Furthermore, the delegation will not be allowed to visit public places and go on public transportation, Dr Taweesilp said.

The American delegation will be the first group of foreigners to officially visit Thailand after six selected groups of foreign visitors are allowed to enter the country this week.

Gen McConville is scheduled meet the commander in chief of the Royal Thai Army, Gen Apirat Kongsompong, and Prime Minister Prayut Cha-o-cha on Thursday and Friday.