Pickup hits motorbike, both go up in flames

The pickup and motorcycle burn fiercely after the crash on Lopburi Rames road in Songkhla's Bang Klam district on Monday. The three people on the motorcycle were injured. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Three people, including a little boy, were injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit from behind by a pickup and the two vehicles were engulfed in flames, in Bang Klam district on Monday night.

The accident occurred about 7.20pm on the out-bound side of Lopburi Rames road in front of a furniture shop in Moo 7 village of tambon Tha Chang, Bang Klam district, police said.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was rear-ended by the pickup. The motorcycle became stuck underneath the pickup and was dragged along the road surface for about 100 metres. Then the two vehicles went up in flames.

Two men in the pickup fled to safety. Two men, aged 30-40 years, and a young boy who looked less than two years old, riding on the motorcycle were injured. The adults were in serious condition. The injured were Myanmar nationals, police said.

The two vehicles were destroyed by the fire.

The pickup driver, Apichart Kanngan, was detained for questioning and possible legal action.



