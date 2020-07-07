Pig on the loose soon caught in Bang Phli

Rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation corner and calm a pig that wandered into the garden outside the Market Village department store on Theparat road in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on Monday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A large pig wandered into a garden in front of a department store in Bang Phli district on Monday afternoon, and was quickly caught by police and rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation.

The 100-kilogramme pig's presence was reported by a motorcycle taxi driver. It was in the landscaped area outside the Market Village department store at kilometre marker 13 on Theparat road in tambon Bang Phli.

There were fears the animal might enter the store, cause damage and send shoppers fleeing.

Police and rescuers called to the scene valiantly cornered the pig. They calmed it down with offerings of food and water, and then grabbed hold of it, pinning it to the ground.

The motorcycle taxi driver who reported the pig's arrival said he first saw it near the entrance to Wat Luang Pho To. It was walking along the side of Theparat road. He followed it on his motorcycle, worried it would stray onto the road and be hit by a car.

He decided to call the police when the pig reached the front of the department store.

Two hours after the pig was caught and nobody had showed up to claim it, a man arrived and asked for the animal. He said he would keep it at his fish farm in Bang Bo area.

The pig was put in a cage and taken to its new home.



