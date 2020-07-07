Section
Truck crushes cyclist, leg severed
Thailand
General

published : 7 Jul 2020 at 14:41

writer: Online Reporters

Police attend the severely injured cyclist run over by a 10-wheel truck at Asok-Sukhumvit intersection in Bangkok on Tuesday morning. (JS100.com photo)
A 10-wheel truck carrying a load of soil ran over a cyclist waiting at a red light at Asok-Sukhumvit intersection in Bangkok's Watthana district on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old cyclist, a worker from Myanmar, was stopped by the kerb, waiting for the light to turn green, about 10am.

The truck, registered in Suphan Buri province, ran over him, crushing his legs. His left leg was severed.  Rescuers rushed the victim to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. His name was not released.

Police said they arrested truck driver Prawit Praprung, 37, and charged him with reckless driving causing severe injury.

They quoted the driver as saying he had come down Ratchadaphisek Road from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. His brakes failed as he approached the intersection.

He swerved the truck to the left to avoid the many motorcyclists stopped at the traffic light, and hit the waiting cyclist. 

