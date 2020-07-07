Man charged with raping stepdaughter

The suspect is arrested by police at his house in Tha Sala district, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and charged with the rape of his stepdaughter. (Police photo)

A 38-year-old man has been detained and charged with the repeated rape of his young stepdaughter, and illegal use of drugs.

Pol Col Apisan Chaiyarat, commander of the 5th Sub-Division of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, said ATPD and local police arrested the man, whose name was withheld, at his house in Tha Sala district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the girl's grandmother. She said the girl, who was under 15 years old, had been raped repeatedly by her stepfather for about six months.

The girl and her four-year-old sister were in the house at the time of the arrest. The suspect later tested positive for drug use.

At Tha Sala police station, the girl said after her real father died in late 2019 her mother took her and her young sister to live with the man who became her stepfather.

In early January she fell sick while out fishing with the stepfather in a boat. He raped her in the boat and told her not to tell anyone or he would hurt her and chase everyone out of his house. Afterwards, he raped her many more times, both in the boat and at the house.

The stepfather confessed to the crime, according to police.

He was charged with statutory rape of a minor aged under 15 years and illegal use of drugs.

The teenage girl was placed in the care of the social welfare office in Nakhon Si Thammarat.



