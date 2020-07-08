Govt vows to see farmers through coronavirus slump

The income guarantee scheme for rubber farmers will continue as the industry is likely to remain sluggish due to economic impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a visit to tambon Laem Som, in Trang's Palian district, Mr Jurin said the government is committed to honouring the income guarantee for farmers producing rubber as well as four other crops -- rice, tapioca, palm oil and corn.

He said the National Rubber Policy Committee recently resolved to continue with the income guarantee and would submit the matter to the cabinet for approval soon. The panel also agreed to provide soft loans to operators in the rubber industry.

According to Mr Jurin, rubber prices are currently low due to several factors including an increase in global supply, a drop in demand from the automotive industry and low synthetic rubber rates cause by falling oil prices.

Due to uncontrollable factors the Democrat Party came up with the income guarantee scheme to cushion adverse economic impacts, Mr Jurin added.

"The income guarantee scheme helps farmers when the economy slumps and prices fall. People ask if we will continue this, and my answer is that we will as long as this government stays in power," he told rubber farmers on Tuesday.

Mr Jurin was accompanied on his visit by Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee, commerce permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit and Internal Trade Department director-general Wichai Phochanakij.

The Democrat Party advocated income guarantees as part of a promise prior to the election to raise farmers' incomes.