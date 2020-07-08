Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE EPAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
One drowns, one missing while collecting shellfish in South
Thailand
General

One drowns, one missing while collecting shellfish in South

published : 8 Jul 2020 at 10:28

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Divers embark on boats at Laem Pho beach in Chaiya district, Surat Thani, on Tuesday night, to search for the young woman swept out to sea while collecting shellfish. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
Divers embark on boats at Laem Pho beach in Chaiya district, Surat Thani, on Tuesday night, to search for the young woman swept out to sea while collecting shellfish. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A woman was washed out to sea and drowned, and her daughter-in-law was missing, while collecting molluscs at a beach in Chaiya district on Tuesday, police said.

Pol Capt Nikom Inaksorn said five members of the family went to Laem Pho beach in tambon Phum Riang.

Prayoon Sridaengma, 59, her son Prakasit Sridaengma, 33, and her daughter-in-law Rattikal Niam-em, 21, went into the sea to collect shellfish, leaving her husband and a grandchild on the beach. They did not notice the "no swimming" sign erected on the shore.

Soon after going into the sea, the three shellfish collectors disappeared. They were believed to have been swept away by an undercurrent in a deep channel.

The husband called police.

The crew of a fishing boat returning to the shore was asked to help. They plucked Ms Prayoon and Mr Prakasit from the water, but saw no sign of Ms Rattikal. 

Ms Prayoon was dead when rescued. Her son Prakasit was still alive.

A search was launched for Ms Rattikal. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Woman stunned by police summons for dead son

BURI RAM: A woman was shocked to receive a police summons for her long-dead son to report to police in Surin to acknowledge a charge of passing a dud cheque.

11:29
Business

BoT minutes: Financial system vulnerable as pandemic hits economy

Thailand's financial system had become more vulnerable due to a weaker-than-expected economic outlook amid the coronavirus outbreak, minutes from the latest central bank policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

10:50
Thailand

One drowns, one missing while collecting shellfish in South

SURAT THANI: A woman was washed out to sea and drowned, and her daughter-in-law was missing, while collecting molluscs at a beach in Chaiya district on Tuesday, police said.

10:28