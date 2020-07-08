One drowns, one missing while collecting shellfish in South

Divers embark on boats at Laem Pho beach in Chaiya district, Surat Thani, on Tuesday night, to search for the young woman swept out to sea while collecting shellfish. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A woman was washed out to sea and drowned, and her daughter-in-law was missing, while collecting molluscs at a beach in Chaiya district on Tuesday, police said.

Pol Capt Nikom Inaksorn said five members of the family went to Laem Pho beach in tambon Phum Riang.

Prayoon Sridaengma, 59, her son Prakasit Sridaengma, 33, and her daughter-in-law Rattikal Niam-em, 21, went into the sea to collect shellfish, leaving her husband and a grandchild on the beach. They did not notice the "no swimming" sign erected on the shore.

Soon after going into the sea, the three shellfish collectors disappeared. They were believed to have been swept away by an undercurrent in a deep channel.

The husband called police.

The crew of a fishing boat returning to the shore was asked to help. They plucked Ms Prayoon and Mr Prakasit from the water, but saw no sign of Ms Rattikal.

Ms Prayoon was dead when rescued. Her son Prakasit was still alive.

A search was launched for Ms Rattikal.