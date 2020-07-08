Ranger slain by gunman in Yala
published : 8 Jul 2020 at 12:18
writer: Muhamad Ayub Pathan
YALA: A volunteer ranger was killed by a gunman on a motorycle in Raman district of this southern border province on Wednesday morning, police said.
According to a radio report to Thathong police station, the attack occurred about 8.45am in front of Prachanukroh 41 School on the Kotabaru-Thung Yang Daeng road.
Witnesses said Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, was returning to camp on a motorcycle.
He was overtaken by two men on another motorcycle. The passenger fired six shots at him from a pistol, hitting him in the head and the back. Nikorn died on the spot.
Police were investigating.
