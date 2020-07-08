Section
Ranger slain by gunman in Yala
Thailand
General

published : 8 Jul 2020 at 12:18

writer: Muhamad Ayub Pathan

Police examine the body of Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, who was shot dead on a road in Raman district, Yala, on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: A volunteer ranger was killed by a gunman on a motorycle in Raman district of this southern border province on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to a radio report to Thathong police station, the attack occurred about 8.45am in front of Prachanukroh 41 School on the Kotabaru-Thung Yang Daeng road.

Witnesses said Nikorn Sombatthong, of the 41st Ranger Regiment, was returning to camp on a motorcycle.

He was overtaken by two men on another motorcycle. The passenger fired six shots at him from a pistol, hitting him in the head and the back. Nikorn died on the spot.

Police were investigating.

