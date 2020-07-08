Section
Municipal security guard found dead
Thailand
General

published : 8 Jul 2020 at 13:17

writer: Chinnawat Singha

The public works office of Phitsanulok Municipality is cordoned off as police examine the room where a security guard was found dead on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)
PHITSANULOK: A municipal security guard was found dead in his room at the public works office on Wednesday morning, but no foul play was suspected, police said.

Sanan Pikathong, 48, from Wang Thong district, was found dead on his bed. His body was swollen and he was thought to have died two or three days ago, Pol Capt Somkiat Boonmeejiew, a Muang police investigator, said.

There were no signs of violence.

Wanchai Pikathong, his elder brother, said Sanan had suffered from several chronic diseases - tuberculosis, gastritis and alcoholism.

Pol Capt Somkiat said Sanan was a security guard at the public works office. He was single and so lived in the room, normally visiting his home in Wang Thong district on long holidays.

On Sunday morning, Asanha Bucha Day, a friend who passed by the room had called out to him by name, and he replied.

He was found dead on Wednesday after he failed to report for work at the end of the four-day weekend.

