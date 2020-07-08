Woman found dead in smoke-filled car

The sport utility vehicle in which a woman was found dead on Wednesday morning in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district. A burning charcoal stove was also inside it. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A woman was found dead inside a smoke-filled vehicle in the grounds of her father's home in tambon Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, on Wednesday morning, police said.

She was believed to have committed suicide. A stove of still-burning charcoal was found inside the vehicle.

Police said she was Sirithip Kithipakul, 27, a factory employee and daughter of Siripaisal Kithipakul, the kamnan of tambon Khao Mai Kaew.

Sirithip usually stayed in her condominium, or at her house in the same area, and only occasionally visited her father's house, police said.

On Wednesday morning, her elder brother saw her SUV parked by the house. He looked inside and saw his sister sitting very still in the driver's seat. He saw a charcoal stove on the floor near the front passenger seat.

The brother said he tried to open the car door but it was locked from inside. He smashed a window to get in. The car was filled with charcoal smoke.

He pulled his sister from the vehicle. He performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but could not revive her, the man said.

He then called nearby Huay Yai police station.

An investigation was underway into the cause and circumstances of the woman's death.