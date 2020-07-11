Man held after wife slashed to death

Suspect says he acted out of anger after wife refused to give him money

Amnuay Boonsong is arrested at Suan Rak park in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday night on charges of murdering his wife, who was found with her throat slashed in their home. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man accused of killing his wife by slashing her throat has confessed to acting out of rage after she complained about him asking her for money, police say.

Amnuay Boonsong, 63, was apprehended at Suan Rak public park in Muang district on Friday night on murder charges.

The arrest came after his wife Lek Khamkhen, 73, was found dead with her throat slashed inside her house in tambon Prasuk of Chum Phuang district on Friday afternoon.

Mali Manmak, the victim’s 70-year-old sister found the body. She told police that Lek was a vegetable vendor at a local market. She did not see her sister at the market for two days and tried to phone her several times but the calls were not answered.

She then went to her sister’s house and found the front door locked. Entering via the back door, she was shocked to see her sister lying dead in a pool of blood inside.

Police examining the body believed the woman had ben dead for at least two days. They suspected her husband, who had vanished.

The officers subsequently arrested Mr Amnuay in front of the public park in Muang district at about 7.30pm on Friday.

Police said the man admitted to having slashed his wife’s throat because she refused to give him money and complained a lot. After killing her in her bed, he stole her money and took a bus to downtown Muang district.

On the night of his arrest, police said, the suspect had paid a prostitute for sex and then gone to the park to inhale solvent.

The suspect was held in police custody pending further legal action.