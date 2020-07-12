Majority want to see cabinet reshuffle: Suan Dusit Poll

A majority of people think it is now time for a cabinet reshuffle, reasoning that the government has not been able to effectively solve the economic problems although they are satisfied with its handling of the Covid-19 situation, according an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted on July 8-11 on 1,269 people throughout the country after a cabinet reshuffle has become a hot topic for discussion among the public after the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha completed its first year in office on July 10.

The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to all questions.

On the government's performances they were satisfactory with during the past year, 50.80% of the respondents mentioned its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic; 34.67% remedial measures to help people affected by the Covid-19 situation; 12.93% assistance provided for low-income people such as holders of state-welfare cards, the elderly and disabled; 8.24% extensions of electric train routes and transport lines; and, 6.40% its ability to maintain law and order in the country.

Asked to mention the government's performances which they thought were not satisfactory and required improvement, 61.15% pointed to its overall work to solve the economic problems; 22.85% its measures to cope with the high cost of living and poverty; 13.80% said the distribution of assistance money was slow and not for all; 12.36% the prevention and suppression of corruption; and, 9.60% the government's budget spending and loans which would add up the public debt.

Regarding the levels of their satisfaction with the government's handling of the Covid-19 situation, 43.58% were moderately satisfied and 23.80% much satisfied. On the other side, 22.06% were not quite satisfied, reasoning that items of the protection against Covid-19 were expensive and measures taken by the government lacked flexibility and transparency and 10.56% were not satisfied at all, saying that the measures taken were not effective, full of disparities and leading to an economic downturn.

Asked whether it was now time for a cabinet reshuffle, 67% said "yes", reasoning that the over all economy was not good, the cost of living, particularly the electricity price, was high, many people were out of jobs and debt-ridden and professional hands to be given the opportunity of solve the country's problems; 23.40% said whether there was reshuffle or not was acceptable to them, saying that it depended on the prime minister's decision; and, 8.75% said it was not yet the time for a reshuffle as there are still other important issues to be resolved.



