Thailand
General

1 Covid import from Japan, no deaths Sunday

published : 12 Jul 2020 at 12:44

writer: Post Reporters

A screen shows temperatures of passengers entering BTS Phaya Thai station in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand added one new coronavirus case imported from Japan and continued its streak of no local transmissions, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Sunday.

The centre said the new patient was a 39-year-old salaryman who returned to the kingdom from Japan on Tuesday and is under state quarantine at a location in Bangkok. He tested postive for the novel coronavirus  on Friday, although he showed no symptoms.

The new case brought the confirmed total to 3,217, with the death tolls remaining at 5.

The country has found no local transmission of the virus for 48 consecutive days.

