Phone-reading motorcyclist killed after hitting power pole
Thailand
General

Phone-reading motorcyclist killed after hitting power pole

published : 12 Jul 2020 at 14:10

writer: Nujaree Raekrun

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man who was driving fast while looking at his smartphone was killed when his motorcycle rammed into a roadside power pole in Phrom Khiri district of this southern province on Sunday.

Pol Capt Veerapong Khunrat, a Phrom Khiri police investigator, said the accident occurred on Sunday morning on a road in tambon In Khiri.

Eyewitnesses told police that the man, identified later as Pipatpong Meeboonlap, 29, from Ron Phibun district, was driving fast along the road while looking at a mobile phone. As a car was overtaking him, the man suddenly lost control of the motorcycle, which went off the road and rammed into a power pole. Pipatpong sustained serious head injuries and was killed instantly. The motorcycle was badly damaged.

The driver of the car did not bother to stop and kept on going. 

